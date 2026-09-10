Disney+ users have until October 12 to switch to new app

South African Disney+ subscribers have been given until October 12, 2026 to move to the streaming platform’s new app, which introduces a more personalised viewing experience, enhanced parental controls and increased device access.

The new Disney+ app is now available in South Africa, with existing customers being prompted to download it and sign in using their current account credentials. On-screen prompts will guide subscribers through confirming their accounts and setting up their profiles.

After October 12, the current Disney+ app will no longer be available.

What is changing on the new Disney+ app?

The updated app features a redesigned homepage and simplified navigation, making it easier for viewers to discover movies, series and other content. Recommendations will be tailored to individual viewing habits, as well as what is proving popular in South Africa.

The new experience also makes it easier to browse content across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, while highlighting new movies, series, live events and original productions. Subscribers will continue to have access to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and FX, alongside local originals and live content.

Popular titles available to South African viewers include Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, The Simpsons, Only Murders in the Building and The Kardashians.

ALSO READ: Hits and misses from the Disney+ launch in South Africa

Other titles include FX’s The Shards and High Potential, while blockbuster films include The Devil Wears Prada 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Disney+ introduces new parental controls

Families will also get additional controls through the new Junior Mode. The updated app allows parents to protect profiles with PINs, customise content ratings and receive notifications when changes are made to profiles.

The app supports up to 25 audio and subtitle languages, as well as high-quality video and sound on supported devices.

Subscribers can also access Disney+ across supported devices while travelling. Mobile customers will be migrated to the new Basic plan, which gives them increased device access, including TVs.

Customers will also be able to sign up for the Basic plan through MTN, although details about its availability will be announced in due course. Existing subscribers do not need to create a new Disney+ account.

They need to download the new app, sign in using their existing account credentials and follow the on-screen instructions to confirm their account and set up their profile.

ALSO READ: Disney+ bets on Marvel ,Star Wars and Avatar to power its 2026 slate

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