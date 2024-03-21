DJ Sumbody’s legacy to come alive at Ayepyep’s birthday party

The Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town will be marking its third glorious year since opening doors under the leadership of the late DJ Sumbody.

The establishment is widely known for its exquisite South African cuisine and vibrant atmosphere.

The celebration will be more than a than just a birthday, it will celebrate Ayepyep’s position as a leading lifestyle restaurant and entertainment brand.

The birthday celebrations will span over five days starting on Throwback Thursday on March 28 to Mogodu Monday on April 1.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Kokestso Sefoka, the younger brother of the late Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka, said his brother left a great legacy for his family.

Vow to uphold Sumbody’s legacy

“As his brother, I can only be his keeper as mentioned in his memorial service,” said Koketso.

“Since my discovery of his death, I vowed to actively uphold his legacy and memory in the public space through teaming up with individuals that appreciated, loved, and respected DJ Sumbody as a brand.

“The first project as the cornerstone of his legacy was to ensure Ayepyep as brand does not fade into books of history.”

He said they have managed to make sure that the establishment is one of the best in Cape Town after having to close for a while, by working together as a team.

“Through whatever challenges that have been thrown at us, we have managed to pull together as a team to service our clients and give every patron that walks through the doors of Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town the DJ Sumbody feel and personal touch, so they feel at home.”

Arts and music academy

Additionally, Koketso said the family, his business associates, and close friends have started a foundation called The DJ Sumbody Foundation.

The foundation aims to play a critical role in the arts and music industry through the empowerment of the youth.

“He [DJ Sumbody] had a vision to build an arts and music academy in partnership with Gauteng department of arts and culture, which we would like to see come alive.

“We further partnered and signed a MOU [memorandum of understanding] with a special documentary producer to tell his story in the most authentic way possible.”

He said filming and interviews started in 2023 and are ongoing.

Work on unfinished album

The late deejay’s music company, Sumsounds Product, is also in the process of releasing an album he did not complete.

The company has roped in Junior Taurus, Abidoza and Bean RSA to work on the album.

“I have reached out to the like of DJ Stokie and other artist to play a part in this music project as they were close to DJ Sumbody,” Koketso said.

“He would have turned 40 this year on the 10th of June, and we are planning a big birthday celebration for him at Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town and Top Notch Lifestyle.”

The DJ Sumbody Foundation will host a gala dinner to launch the foundation, as well as raise funds for the foundation.

