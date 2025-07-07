‘DJ Tira’s Fact Durban Rocks event violated terms of extended permit’

What was meant to be a highlight of the Durban July weekend ended in frustration for many fans, as Mthokozi “DJ Tira” Khathi’s highly anticipated party, Fact Durban Rocks, was shut down in the early hours of Sunday morning by KwaZulu-Natal Metro Police, leaving partygoers disappointed and several artists unable to perform.

Held annually at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Fact Durban Rocks serves as the official afterparty to HollywoodBets Durban July, drawing thousands of revellers from across the country.

This year, however, the event faced unexpected disruptions.

Several popular acts, including Kabza De Small, Zed Nxumalo, and Goldmax, reportedly did not get a chance to perform after law enforcement officers forced the event to close around 3.30am, despite crowds still waiting in anticipation.

“I’m a huge fan of the Durban July and always end the night at Fact Durban Rocks. Over the years, the standard has dropped, but this year was the worst,” said partygoer Nosisi Nxumalo.

“I didn’t get to see my favourite artists. I honestly don’t know if I’ll attend next year.”

Disappointed attendees also took to social media to voice their anger, with many complaining about the event’s poor coordination and its abrupt ending.

The event is the brainchild of entertainment businessman Chad White and DJ Tira and has for years been a cornerstone of Durban’s post-July nightlife.

Event shut down by metro police

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday, White denied that the event started late but confirmed that metro police forced them to shut down before 4am.

“The metro police came at midnight, tried to shut us down, then came back again at 3.30am and switched off the sound before 4am,” he said.

White alleged this was not an isolated incident. “It seems like this is part of a broader crackdown on late-night events.

“We’ve heard they did the same to other events around Durban, including a recent maskandi festival. They seem to want all events to end by midnight.”

He further explained that the event traditionally runs until 5am to ensure patrons have access to early morning transport.

“We keep going later so that people aren’t stranded. Public transport in Durban usually only starts around 5am.”

White confirmed that the police intervention prevented some artists from performing but said they would still receive their payment.

“It wasn’t their fault, so of course we will honour their contracts.”

Event granted special extension

KwaZulu-Natal Metro Police spokesperson Boyzie Zungu confirmed the shutdown, saying the organisers violated the terms of their extended permits.

“According to municipal bylaws, all events must end by midnight to avoid disturbing nearby residents. Fact Durban Rocks was granted a special extension until 3am,” Zungu said.

“But when officers arrived after 3am, the event was still ongoing, forcing us to enforce the law and shut it down.”

The incident has sparked renewed debate about the balance between Durban’s entertainment economy and residents’ rights to peace and order, especially during high-profile weekends like the Durban July.

Whether Fact Durban Rocks will return in 2026 and how it will navigate these growing challenges remains to be seen.

DJ Tira did not respond to Sunday World’s questions by the time of publication.

