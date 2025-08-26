Downtown Music Hub staff obtain court order to seize organisation’s assets

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued an order authorising the attachment of assets belonging to Downtown Music Hub following the unfair dismissal and nonpayment of employees.

The award, which has now been converted into a court order, authorises the sheriff to attach assets valued up to R191 724.63.

This follows the non-payment of salaries for nine employees, who last received payment in March.

While waiting for their salaries, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, shut down the institution, leaving employees with no option but to approach the CCMA.

At the time, McKenzie stated: “The [department] is not responsible for appointments or the payment of salaries at the Downtown Music Hub.”

He explained that the department’s involvement was limited to financial support, which was provided under specific conditions.

This left the employees with no choice but to approach the CCMA, where they ultimately won the case.

Missed deadline

The court gave Downtown Music Hub until July 31 to pay outstanding salaries, but the organisation failed to do so.

As a result, on August 5, the employees returned to the CCMA to obtain a court order to attach the assets, which was granted.

The court order reads in part: “The award attached hereto and marked was issued on 30 June 2025 and served on the respondent [Downtown Music Hub]; a copy of proof of service is attached.

“In terms of Section 143(1) of the Labour Relations Act, the award is final and binding on the parties and may be enforced as if it were an order of the Labour Court in respect of which a writ has been issued.

“You may attach the movable goods of the respondent [Downtown Music Hub] at 62 Goud & Fox Street, Johannesburg.

“You may only execute the movable goods of the respondent as attached upon written confirmation by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.”

No willingness to pay

The court order reads further: “You may then realise by public auction the sum of R191 724.63 together with interest thereon at the legal rate per annum from the date of the award, plus costs awarded in favour of the applicant.

“You may only charge enforcement and execution costs in terms of the magistrate’s court scale. You must pay to the applicant the amounts due to him.”

A union representative from Hotelicca, Thabiso Putswe, said: “It is unfortunate that we have to attach assets. We really hoped this would be resolved, but there appears to be no willingness to pay the employees’ salaries.

“The court order has already been taken to the sheriff, and the assets will be attached anytime from now.”

Both Downtown Music Hub and the department were approached for comment but did not respond.

