Dr Rebecca Malope brings heavenly magic to ‘Genesis’ in a special cameo

Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Genesis is getting a dose of divine grace this week as South Africa’s gospel icon, Dr Rebecca Malope, makes a special cameo appearance.

Affectionately known as the “Queen of Gospel”, Malope steps into the world of acting with the same spirit, passion, and authenticity that have defined her decades-long music ministry.

The award-winning powerhouse opened up about why she agreed to appear on the show, what the experience has meant to her, and how this unexpected chapter aligns perfectly with her life’s calling.

Taking on the cameo was not a difficult decision, she said, stating that the storyline immediately resonated with her because it mirrors the world she has lived in for years.

“I was inspired by the story because it speaks directly to the industry that I’m already rooted in,” Malope said.

“It felt familiar. Stepping into acting has been refreshing and exciting. It’s a new way to express myself and connect with people.”

For Malope, the character’s faith and resilience were personal touchpoints.

She revealed that the themes woven into the role—purpose, calling, and remaining grounded—echo the very path she has walked throughout her musical and spiritual journey.

Storytelling through music

“The character’s strength, faith, and resilience really resonated with me. It felt natural,” Malope said.

With a career that has shaped the sound of South African gospel and influenced audiences across the continent, Malope believes her cameo is not a departure but an evolution.

“My whole journey has been about storytelling through music, ministry, and testimony. Acting is simply another beautiful way God has allowed me to share stories and reach people.”

She hopes her appearance on Genesis will inspire viewers to embrace unexpected opportunities.

“Sometimes God opens doors we never expected, and trusting that journey can be a blessing,” she said.

Malope also sees a powerful potential in collaborations between music and television.

“Music brings emotion, and television brings reach; together they create impactful, uniquely South African content.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content