After a shaky end to the previous season of Mnakwethu, hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, Season 4 of its spin-off show is back.  Mzansi Magic's Mnakwethu, Happily Ever After? will be making a return to Mzansi Magic for a brand-new season, promising more drama than ever before. This season, polygamists Dulas Magubane and Qondanisa Sibisi, who were introduced in  Season 1, will be joined by Ntshangase, bringing his own family challenges to the forefront. Spin-off of popular polygamy show The show is a spin-off of the popular series, Uthando neSthembu, which profiles Mseleku and his polygamous family.  In Mnakwethu, Happily Ever After? Mseleku helps husbands seek permission from their wives to take additional wives. The show explores life after these decisions, and how the introduction of new wives impacts existing relationships. In Season 3 of the show, viewers got to witness a lot of drama. This season, Dulas tries to navigate the drama between his wives Zinhle Shozi and Zinhle Mhlongo. Qondanisa, on the other hand, will also balance his on-and-off relationships with his wives Sthokozile Mchunu and Samantha Mazibuko. Ntshangase will be managing his life with wives Phindile Magudulela and Nonjabulo Hadebe. Tensions will run high as these families strive to find unity. In Season 4 is where viewers will experience the real test for these families. This as they get to see whether these families can find harmony amidst the complexities of polygamy. Qondanisa's wife Mamchunu is currently separated from him, but not divorced. And the family wants her back because she was financially providing for the family. Drama continues in new season  Ntshangase's wife Phindile wants to leave him if he continues with the polygamy idea. Her family is angry about Ntshangase betraying their daughter and want her to leave the marriage.  Season 4 of Mnakwethu, Happily Ever After? will premiere on Mzansi Magic, Channel 161, on Wednesday 16 October at 8pm.