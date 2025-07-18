Durban Film Festival 2025 set to leave lasting impression

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) is currently hosting the 46th Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).

The 11-day programme features 85 films from 39 countries screening at various venues across Durban from July 17 to 27.

DIFF 2025 opened with Lucky Fish, a captivating film that delves into the amusing tale of a struggling businessman’s unexpected quest for publicity.

As Sanjay navigates the pressures surrounding his pilchard-canning factory and the looming threat of his loan, a chance encounter with aspiring beauty pageant contestants sparks an idea in him.

The Pillay’s Pilchards Beauty Competition, despite its tongue-twisting title, has the potential to draw crowds and perhaps change his fortunes.

The film is set to showcase the vibrant culture, immense talent, and unique story.

Stellar cast featured in Promised Sky

“Promised Sky will screen on the closing night. Borrowing its title from the evocative song by the France-based band, Delgres, the film’s narrative is anticipated to thoughtfully explore the emotional chasm between dreams and reality faced by many migrants.

“Directed by the talented French-Tunisian filmmaker, Erige Sehiri, who has already received significant acclaim for her prior works, this film is sure to leave a lasting impression.

“Fans will be delighted to see a stellar cast led by the multifaceted Zenobia Kloppers, who is renowned for her award-winning performance in the internationally acclaimed film Fiela Se Kind,” said Owethu Dlamini, the marketing coordinator for CCA.

“With numerous nominations and wins under her belt, audiences can look forward to her compelling portrayal alongside celebrated actors such as Mayuri Naidu, Mehboob Bawaa, Jack Devnarain, and Carishma Basday.

“Jailoshini Naidoo promises to light up the screen once again, while Siyasanga Papu’s fans will be thrilled to see him take on a new role.”

Rising stars poised to shine

Rising stars like Mekalia Mathys, Hermione Reddy, and Kathleen Stephens are poised to shine, while Kiroshan Naidoo reflects on the nostalgia of filming in eThekwini, a city tied to his childhood memories.

He describes the experience of working with a passionate crew as both familiar and heartwarming, a tone that is expected to carry through the film.

Leah Mari, a recent graduate, is equally thrilled to be back in her hometown for her second film project. She expressed gratitude for the supportive cast and the strong bonds formed on set.

With its focus on community, positive body image, and family, Leah believes the film will deeply connect with audiences.

She teased that the story is filled with laughter and touching family moments, with a standout talent audition scene that captures the film’s joyful spirit.

Described by producer Luke Rous as “a love letter to Durban, to quirky families, and to anyone who’s ever felt out of place”, the film invites families to come together for a shared viewing experience.

At its heart, it celebrates the message that true beauty comes from within.

