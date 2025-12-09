Durban to host historic World Slam Poetry Championships in 2026

Durban is set to take centre stage on the global creative map when it hosts the 5th World Slam Poetry Competition & Convention in October 2026, bringing together 40 of the world’s finest slam poets from 40 different countries.

The global poetry spectacle will be hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). And it will coincide with a major milestone, the 30th anniversary of the Poetry Africa festival. This is one of the most respected spoken-word platforms on the African continent.

Poetry Africa curator Siphindile Hlongwa believes the event will command powerful global attention. This is particularly from young people across the world.

Continuing the G20 momentum

“While the World Slam Poetry Competition & Convention may not have the same budgets, political heavyweights, and glitterati associated with the G20 Summit that took place earlier this month, the poetry event will have the focused attention of a global youth audience on South Africa,” said Hlongwa.

The 2026 event also carries deep historical significance. It will mark 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Youth Uprising, a defining chapter in South Africa’s liberation struggle. One that was led by young voices demanding justice.

“It is significant that this global youth-driven poetry event will be held in South Africa next year. Poetry has always been a part of South Africa’s DNA. From the Imbongi [praise singers] to poets during the liberation struggle, to today’s spoken word poets. The voices may be different, but they are also in harmony with each other. And the purpose remains: to speak truth to power,” Hlongwa added.

Spoken word poetry remains one of the fastest-growing art forms globally. And it is known for its ability to blend imagination, performance, and fearless storytelling. Today’s poets are using their voices to critique the present, reflect on the past, and reimagine a more just future.

Proud legacy

South Africa already has a proud legacy at the championships. When the inaugural World Slam Poetry Competition was held in Brussels, Belgium, in 2021, South African poet Xabiso Vili claimed the historic first-ever title of World Slam Poetry Champion. A victory for African poetry on the world stage.

Then-president of the World Slam Poetry Competition, Philip Meersman, praised South African poets for the depth of their work.

“South African poets put their hearts and minds in the poetry. It is informed by a rich legacy and an even richer tradition of oral poetry that is part of South Africa’s nationhood,” he said.

Hlongwa, who spearheaded the successful bid to bring the championships to South Africa, sees the convention as a creative continuation of global dialogue, a poetic response to world politics.

Poetry bringing politics to life

“Now that the dust has settled after the world’s politicians have left South Africa after our country’s successful hosting of the G20 Summit, we are paving the pathway for 40 poets from across 40 nations to come to South Africa to use the power of poetry to put into motion what politicians will have spoken about at the G20 Summit,” she said.

Director of the Centre for Creative Arts, Ismail Mahomed, echoed this sentiment. He highlighted the convention’s role in strengthening global democracy through creativity.

“The reach of the poets is an example of global democracy at play. It allows poets and audiences to use the power of creative imagination to strengthen a better social and political order for all of humanity,” Mahomed said.

Cultural tourism

He added that the event will also provide a major boost to cultural tourism in Durban. Live performances are set to be streamed by poetry organisations in all 40 participating countries.

“This massive global audience is an ideal platform for sponsors wanting to reach out to young, engaging and critical audiences. We have put together various sponsorship packages for corporates that want to take advantage of reaching out to audiences and boosting their brands,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content