Durban’s sound takes centre stage as Apple Music spotlights city for Africa Month 2026

As Africa Month 2026 unfolds, Apple Music has turned its spotlight to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, placing the coastal city at the centre of its ongoing Sounds of Africa campaign, a celebration of the artists, producers and cultural tastemakers shaping the continent’s sonic identity.

Known for its unmistakable musical DNA, Durban has long been a powerhouse of influence, exporting sounds that dominate dance floors and street culture across South Africa and beyond. From maskandi and Durban kwaito to gqom, deep house and hip-hop, the city’s rhythm continues to evolve while staying rooted in its cultural heritage.

The newly launched Sounds of Durban playlist captures this dynamic legacy. Curated by some of the region’s most recognisable names, including Nasty C, Khuzani, DJ Lag, DJ Tira, Usimamane and Nanette, the playlist brings together the sounds that define Durban’s musical identity.

Rhythm-driven sound

For industry heavyweight DJ Tira, the city’s sound is built on a distinctive formula. He describes it as rhythm-driven, led by pounding basslines and drums, with minimal but impactful vocal elements and signature producer tags that give Durban music its edge.

Gqom pioneer DJ Lag adds that the playlist is more than just a collection of songs, it’s a reflection of lived experience. According to him, these tracks echo through taxis, homes and dance floors, forming the heartbeat of a city that has always marched to its own rhythm.

Maskandi star Khuzani sees his contribution as preserving something deeper. He frames the genre as ‘Zulu blues’, a raw and honest form of storytelling that captures identity, struggle and joy in a way few genres can.

Beyond the playlist, Apple Music has also released an exclusive Sounds of Durban DJ mix curated by DJ Tira. The mix leans into the high-energy, dancefloor-ready sound that has made Durban a global talking point, highlighting the evolution from slower tempos to the now-dominant 120–125 BPM range.

A turning point in South African music

Tira reflects on this shift as a turning point in South African music, crediting Durban with reshaping the country’s rhythmic landscape. He also hints at a resurgence, declaring that gqom is poised to reclaim its place at the top of the dance scene.

The Durban edition forms part of the broader Sounds of Africa campaign, which invites listeners to explore the continent’s most influential music cities. This year’s rollout includes Cape Town, Harare, Luanda, Abidjan, Kinshasa, Dakar, Kampala, Cairo and Casablanca, building on last year’s focus on Lagos, Accra, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

The campaign challenges the idea of Africa as a single sound. Instead, it highlights a continent rich in diversity, where each city carries its own rhythm, language and cultural expression.

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