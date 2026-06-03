e.tv bets big on local drama with star-studded Golden Hour lineup

e.tv is turning up the heat in the local television space with the launch of its new Golden Hour programming block, introducing two original dramas packed with some of South Africa’s biggest acting talent.

The broadcaster has announced that eGagasini: Waves of Change and The Four of Us will premiere on Monday, June 29, creating a dedicated weeknight drama destination for viewers.

The new lineup begins with eGagasini: Waves of Change at 7.30pm, which will take over from House Of Zwide, followed by The Four of Us at 8pm, replacing Scandal!.

Set against Durban’s vibrant music industry, eGagasini: Waves of Change follows three ambitious friends from Umlazi whose dreams of fame become a reality after a viral music video thrusts their group, Truth or Dare, into the spotlight.

However, their rise to stardom is overshadowed by tragedy when a young woman dies during a yacht incident, leaving the trio bound by a dangerous secret that threatens to destroy everything they have worked for.

Mavuso leads star-studded cast

Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso leads the cast as legendary music producer Senzo Dube, the founder of Umlilo Records, who is fighting to restore his struggling music empire.

Joining him is Gugu Gumede as his ambitious wife and business partner, Phumelela Dube, while Nolwazi Tsebesha stars as their daughter Noxolo.

The younger generation of stars includes Aphelele Shezi as producer and hustler Njabulo, Nomfundo Radebe as aspiring singer Sihle, and Londeka Mkhwanazi as gifted vocalist Lwandle.

The cast is rounded out by Ntando Mncube, Duduzile Ngcobo, Mduduzo Nombela and Anele Nene.

Meanwhile, The Four of Us shifts the focus to family power struggles, centering on the influential Dhlomo family as old rivalries, buried secrets and battles for inheritance threaten to tear them apart.

Dlathu anchors The Four of Us

SAFTA-winning actress Sindi Dlathu takes centre stage as Busani Dhlomo, the eldest sibling determined to protect her father’s legacy, while Sdumo Mtshali stars as her ambitious brother Bobbi, who believes he deserves to lead the family.

Thembinkosi Mthembu plays overlooked middle sibling Banzi, while Kealeboga Masango portrays the youngest member of the family navigating grief and self-discovery.

The drama also features Sibongile Nojila, Seipati Mahamu, Lebohang Lephatsoane, Nombulelo Letsosa and Pascaline Phale.

Adding further star power are Dumisani Dlamini and Rami Chuene, who lead a rival family determined to reclaim what they believe was taken from them.

Hope Mbhele also joins the ensemble cast as Ndumi Nhlapho, alongside newcomers Quinton Madlala and Tebogo Malapane.

With stories exploring ambition, fame, betrayal, family loyalty and legacy, e.tv is hoping its Golden Hour offering will become must-watch television for local audiences.

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