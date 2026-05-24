Entertainment

E.tv’s prime time reshuffle gives way to Tshedza’s new telenovela

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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For nearly two decades, Scandal! dominated South African living rooms with storylines of betrayal, family feuds and explosive plot twists, becoming one of e.tv’s longest-running and most beloved productions.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


 

 

  • "Scandal!" has been a staple South African TV show for nearly 20 years.
  • It captivated audiences with themes of betrayal, family feuds, and dramatic plot twists.
  • The series became one of e.tv’s longest-running and most beloved productions.
  • The show played a significant role in South African entertainment and culture.
  • Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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