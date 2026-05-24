E.tv’s prime time reshuffle gives way to Tshedza’s new telenovela

For nearly two decades, Scandal! dominated South African living rooms with storylines of betrayal, family feuds and explosive plot twists, becoming one of e.tv’s longest-running and most beloved productions.
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- "Scandal!" has been a staple South African TV show for nearly 20 years.
- It captivated audiences with themes of betrayal, family feuds, and dramatic plot twists.
- The series became one of e.tv’s longest-running and most beloved productions.
- The show played a significant role in South African entertainment and culture.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.