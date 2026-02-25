Ella Mai to descend on SA as part of musical extravaganza

Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Ella Mai will perform at the Konka Kulture Weekend at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday, April 25, as well as at the Grand West in Cape Town on Sunday, April 26.

The ‘Boo’d Up’ and ‘Trip’ hitmaker will offer more than expected, as her latest offering – her third studio album, ‘Do You Still Love Me’ – already features much-loved songs such as ‘Little Things’ and ‘Tell Her’. With an amazing career timeline since landing on the music scene in 2014, Ella Mai has given fans hits and notably collaborated with artists such as Babyface, Chris Brown, Usher, H.E.R., Nicki Minaj, Quavo and Ed Sheeran.

Konka-Vertex partnership

The Konka Kulture Weekend is a three-day cultural experience at the holiday resort in North West that also packs fun experiences, vibes, and activities. The event is a partnership between Konka and Vertex Events, in association with Sun City.

“As an iconic hosting destination, Sun City is proud to present yet another world-class event experience, thoughtfully curated to meet every guest’s expectation. We believe that music has a unique power to unite people, creating moments of connection that transcend the ordinary. “It is our intention that long after the final note, guests will leave with unforgettable memories and stories worth sharing for years to come,” said Sun City Convention Centre Manager Nombuso Buthelezi.

The Cape Town crowd will sing along to fan-favourite anthems at the event solely hosted by Vertex Events.

“As an events company that yearns to cater to various crowds, we are so excited to host yet another elite R&B artist in our country. “We look forward to creating once-in-a-lifetime, live music experiences,” said Vertex Events’ head of events, Zizile Mtshali.

Ella Mai will be joined by a lineup of South Africa’s top talent, including Uncle Waffles, Sjava, Zee Nxumalo, Nasty C, Scorpion Kings, Oscar Mbo, and others, making the shows a celebration of both international and local music.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Webtickets.

