Entries for 2025 Mrs South Africa open for qualifying contestants

The Mrs South Africa organisation has officially opened entries for this year’s competition. This time the pageant will be offering a unique platform for married women to showcase their talents and aspirations on an international scale.

Gone are the days when married women were excluded from participating in global pageants. Mrs South Africa is an inclusive event that welcomes women of all ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities. They are welcomed to step forward, express themselves, and impress judges.

On a mission to break down barriers

The pageant’s primary mission is to break down stereotypes that limit women. Ageism is one of the top stigmas they aim to shatter.

“Mrs South Africa recognises the value of marriage and the essence of being a ‘bonafide’ woman. The programme was designed for married women. Those who wouldn’t traditionally have a platform to compete and represent South Africa globally. The organisation provides women with an opportunity to invest in themselves. To actively contribute to improving the lives of those around them,” a statement from the organisation explains.

Since its launch in 2011, Mrs South Africa has focused on empowering married women. This through self-discovery, networking, and fostering a strong sisterhood.

Participants are provided with valuable skills in leadership, financial management, and communication. This creates opportunities for personal growth and success.

Launching pad for marginalised contestants

Over the years, several former contestants have gone on to achieve remarkable things.

If you are ready to take the bold step of becoming the next Mrs South Africa, you can apply. You can do this through the online application process on the Mrs South Africa website.

Requirements

The entry requirements are as follows:

Female, between the ages of 25 and 55 in 2024.

Be legally married with a valid marriage certificate from the SA Department of Home Affairs.

In possession of a valid South African Identity Document.

There are no restrictions on educational background, height, weight, or tattoos.

No prior pageant or modelling experience is required.

Entries close on Monday, January 27 at 5pm.

