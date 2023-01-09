Excitement grows ahead of screening of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’

The time has finally come for Gqeberha to be celebrated on local TV screens. This after the official launch of Gqeberha: The Empire at The Boardwalk Hotel on Sunday.

The weekday telenovela, which will replace The Queen on Mzansi Magic from January 16, stars local talent including Mbulelo Grootboom, Zikhona Sodlaka and Zandile Msutwana, among others.

Grootboom, starring as Tony in White Wedding, plays Luzuko Mxenge, one of the richest men in town. He said he recognises his role as his biggest in his acting career.

He told Sunday World that he has never anticipated a Xhosa-focused show although he believes the tribe has brought some of the best actors into the industry.

This time, he said, the Eastern Cape will be celebrated for its work in television and grow its pool of talent within its space.

“We are very fortunate to have this production in our province, because the Xhosa language and way of being has not been on TV for a long time. Not many people know how beautiful Gqeberha is and while shooting, we show that,” said Grootboom.

“What I love more is the character I am playing, a polygamous man with wives of all different characters. I love them but not all of them are loyal to our union. Mxenge has money but wants more, they call it greed but he calls it ambition.”

While the country is waiting in anticipation for the telenovela to hit the screens, Grootboom said he will try to find a distraction to avoid watching the show, noting that he would rather wait for reaction from fans.

“I love and respect my artwork so much that I get nervous when it’s time for the people to judge. I love it but I am waiting for the reaction,” he added.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author