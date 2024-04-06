American crooner Joe Thomas’ upcoming tour has had extra seats added to the three shows. The much-anticipated concert has received massive demand. The legendary R&B star will be making a return to South Africa for a date with music lovers in three provinces. North West, Cape Town and Gauteng The gigs are scheduled to take place in April in the North West, Cape Town, and Gauteng’s Pretoria. Vertex Events announced on Thursday that due to unprecedented demand, additional seats have been added. Originally slated as a sold-out event on April 1, the overwhelming response from patrons has prompted Vertex Events to increase ticket availability. This by retracting their complimentary tickets and making them available for sale. In this way, more fans can experience the soulful melodies of a Joe Thomas live in concert. High demand for tickets Since the initial announcement of the concert, tickets have been in high demand. More fans are eager to secure their spots for an unforgettable evening of Magic Music Sessions. Thato Segaole, founding executive director at Vertex Events, said they are thrilled and appreciate the love from supporters. The incredible excitement of the Magic Music Sessions surrounding Joe Thomas’s tour has been amazing. “The overwhelming demand for tickets speaks volumes about the enduring appeal of Joe’s music and the enthusiasm of his dedicated fanbase. We are delighted to be able to offer additional seating options. This will ensure that more fans have the opportunity to enjoy this unforgettable concert experience. We eagerly look forward to producing a show that lives up to the expectations of our audience,” said Segaole. Debut album Joe was signed to Polygram Records in 1992 and rose to prominence after releasing his debut album, Everything, the following year. He had a few successful albums under Jive Records before leaving the record company. Since his departure from Jive, he has released most of his projects independently. This through ventures with Kedar Massenburg and Plaid Takeover Entertainment. Also Read: Legendary R&B musician Joe returns to serenade local fans Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content