Filming ‘The Mommy Club’ emotional and difficult, says Ncwana

Among the new cast members of The Mommy Club season three is model and businesswoman Rosette Ncwana.

A seasoned reality TV personality who has appeared on Young Rich and Famous, Ncwana said she joined The Mommy Club in order to showcase a different aspect of herself.

“As someone who is often in the spotlight, it is easy for people to see only one dimension of who I am,” Ncwana said.

“I wanted to be part of something real and authentic, something that truly connects with people.

“As a mother, I love the idea of connecting with other women who are navigating similar experiences. Having been on reality television before, I knew this would be an exciting chance.”

Ncwana, a fashion icon for more than two decades, described the experience of filming the show as amazing, emotional, and occasionally difficult.

“Balancing motherhood and my career while being on camera was a learning curve. It gave me a chance to reflect on my growth.

“The connections I made with some of the moms were genuine, and I am grateful for the journey.”

Mothering style inspired by her upbringing

According to the supermodel, she thought she contributed special traits to the show, such as strength, elegance, and authenticity.

She explained: “I hope viewers take away that it is okay to be human, flaws and all. We all face challenges, and it is important to handle them in your own way, without trying to live up to anyone else’s expectations.

“I want people to feel empowered to be themselves, stand up for what is right, and still be kind. It is about showing up for yourself and your loved ones, even on the tough days.”

Ncwana has two daughters. She and radio and television personality Andile Ncube share their firstborn child, Gabriella Ncube.

In 2015, just a few months after marrying her ex-husband Lunga Ncwana, she gave birth to her second daughter, Talitha Ncwana.

She revealed that she believes in establishing boundaries and instilling moral principles, and that her mothering approach strikes a balance between warmth and structure.

“I also make sure that my children feel loved, supported, and heard. My inspiration comes from my own upbringing, as well as my desire to raise confident, kind, and independent children,” she said.

