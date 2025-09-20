Fingers point to ex associate regarding Lebo M’s missing R25m

Award-winning composer Lebohang Morake – widely known as Lebo M, is putting all blame squarely on his now former business associate and entrepreneur, Sibo Mhlungu for funds unaccounted for in his bank accounts.

Mhlungu was his right-hand man, trusted. But, like in the story of Judas and Caesar, Lebo M feels betrayed.

Lebo M and Mhlungu cut all ties following a meticulous evaluation of his bank statement with his accountant.

The scrupulous check revealed several transactions made into Mhlungu’s business and personal bank accounts.

The initial amount missing was said to be R10 million; however, an additional R14 million was discovered. This brings the total paid into Mhlungu’s accounts to a hefty R24 million.

Denying it all

Mhlungu stated that all the information was false.

He attempted to clear his name and referred to the matter as “besmirching” his name.

He said the claims were “salaciously making reference to sensational allegations, without any substantive evidence or proof supporting”.

“This orchestrated, targeted smear and malicious campaign is funded by Lebo M and being carried out by his publicist, Simphiwe Majola.”

He called it another one of Lebo M’s ways of weaponising the media to suit his narrative.

Mhlungu indicated his attorney, Caleb Mckeller would be handling the matter going forward.

Lebo M’s attorney, Advocate Brian Msimeki confirmed there was a pending investigation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our client confirms that a reconciliation process concerning funds is currently underway and remains pending.”

“Further, that our client’s relationship with Mr. Mhlungu and his company has been terminated.”

He denied Lebo M had a hand in exposing the information as a smear. “Our client categorically denies any involvement in the alleged publication recently circulated concerning a purported fallout between himself and his former associate, Mr. Sibo Mhlungu.”

Tribute to Mambazo founder

Lebo M is in Durban preparing for his Heritage Day tribute concert to Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala, taking place at the PlayHouse.

Lebo M referred Sunday Wold to his publicity manager Simphiwe Majola, who was also named by Mhlungu as an accomplice in dragging the latter’s name in the mud.

“Baseless accusations will not derail him from the concert,” Majola said.

“All defamatory and false allegations are duly noted and will be referred to the appropriate forums and competent authorities for proper adjudication.”

Majola went on to say that his duty is to provide clarity, protect reputations, and manage communication.

“Nothing else. Any attempt to frame this professional function as malicious is a deliberate misrepresentation.”

Money trail followed

Bringing more clarity to the missing funds, Majola said several transactions were made to Mhlungu’s account, and that is a fact.

“It is placed on record that there exists a reconciliation exceeding R25 million, paid into Mr. Mhlungu’s business and personal accounts,” Majola added.

“Furthermore, our client confirms that his relationship with Mr. Mhlungu and his company has been formally terminated.”

Mhlungu previously had a fallout with musician Zakes Bantwini with issues related to finances.

They parted ways in July. He’d later confirm the contract termination. “We have not managed or worked with Mr Madida for several months now, it is our desire to communicate that formally.”

