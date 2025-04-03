‘Generations’ future uncertain as actors told to stay at home

Generations: The Legacy’s future hangs in the balance as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is still deciding its fate.

One of the actors told Sunday World that Generations: The Legacy typically goes on production break four times a year. This year was no different, except that they were told to stay at home until further notice.

Actors told to extend production break

The deep throat, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “Our production breaks usually coincide with school holidays. So this year we went on break with the hope of returning to work on April 7. However, we received letters informing us to stay at home until further notice.

“They said they are still trying to get a new contract with SABC. We are scared because we don’t know how long that will take or what the future holds for us. We don’t know if we still have jobs or not.”

Another actor revealed that they signed new contracts with MMV. But the letter made it clear that they would not be paid for the time off.

“It is a scary situation because we don’t know what this means for us and our families. We are obviously frustrated because this delay will affect us financially, yet it’s not our fault. It’s unfair to us,” said the actor.

Crew members in the dark about new contracts

However, the crew members revealed that they did not sign anything.

“We were just sent on holiday without signing contracts. It’s the first time we’ve experienced this. And we don’t know what it means for us as crew members,” said a crew member.

Sunday World has seen the letter, which reads as follows:

“As many of you know, there is a delay on the part of the SABC with the issuing of the new contract for the next season of Generations: The Legacy.

“Due to circumstances completely beyond our control, and despite our best and ongoing efforts, we are currently in a situation where we have no choice but to extend the production break as of Monday, April 7.

No word from SABC regarding new season contract

“In other words, we will not resume recording on Monday, April 7. At this point, we cannot say exactly how long we will need to pause production. But we have been given many assurances by the SABC that the contract will definitely be issued. Also that this is being done as quickly as possible.

“Importantly, please note that due to the above, we will not be able to pay you while we are awaiting the new contract. Everyone will still be paid for this week (ending Friday, April 4) as usual. But there will be no payment from Monday, April 7, until we resume production.

“We are fully aware of the effect this temporary disruption has on all of you. And we deeply regret the situation we all find ourselves in. We should be through this difficult time shortly, after which full production will resume as normal.

Producers claim to also be in limbo

“Please rest assured that we will send through any updates we receive regarding when production can resume as soon as we have this information. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and cooperation during this challenging time.”

Generations: The Legacy’s co-producer, Human Stark, referred the questions to the SABC.

He said: “We can confirm that the independent contractor agreements entered into with the crew already regulate the circumstances explained in the letter. If you would like further clarity on the matter, please contact SABC.”

At the time of publishing, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane had not responded. Her response will be included in the story once received.

Last week, Sunday World reported that 10 workers came forward with allegations of racism, exploitation, and abuse at the hands of Natalie Lundon, the MMSV head of department. They claimed the abuse was blatant, yet management protected her. Ultimately, she got rid of them one by one.

However, Generations—The Legacy boss Mfundi Vundla claimed ignorance regarding the dismissal of 10 workers by his production company, MMSV.

