Gina Mabasa gearing up to mesmerize fans in one-woman show

Afro-soul singer and songwriter Gina Mabasa will be reflecting on the past three decades of her life during a one-woman show titled The Third Floor Experience.

The show is billed to take place at the South African State Theatre (SAST) on February 3.

With Mabasa turning 30, she aims to walk audiences through her journey to self-discovery, love for the arts, and navigating life as a young queer black woman in South Africa.

Accompanied by a live band, she will perform sets of old and new material, including older tracks like Ntate Moholo, a recent hit Nyeleti, as well as new music.

She classifies her sound as modern African music and the show will be presented as part of the SAST’s Vavasati International Festival.

Mabasa was introduced to the world in 2013 as part of Team North West in the South African choirs show Clash of the Choirs, where she had the pleasure of being coached by the iconic Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

She was also a member of Napo Mashiane’s Fat Black Women, a music and poetry ensemble.

Having started singing at the age of 12 in church and becoming professional at 21, her musical journey has been both colourful and challenging as an independent artist.

“Being an independent artist is not easy, because you knock on doors that then get closed, and it makes you feel like you are not good enough,” said Mabasa.

“I’ve always lived my life according to people’s standards. It didn’t just happen overnight, it was a journey to get to where I am. Acceptance was key.”

Growing up she looked up to musicians such as the late Sibongile Khumalo. “I would have loved to work with mam’ Sibongile Khumalo,” she said, noting that currently she is inspired by the likes of Msaki, Maleh and Sun EL Musician.

As she enters a new decade, Mabasa has big plans for her music career.

“A decade from now I would love for my music to be played worldwide and build relationships internationally and just tour the world.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author