Ginuwine, Mýa and RL heading to Pretoria for star-studded Women’s Month concert

Pretoria is set for a nostalgic dose of R&B later this month as Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine, Grammy Award winner Mýa and RL of the legendary group NEXT headline the second edition of Ndlala Grandeur II.

The two-night music showcase will take place at Ndlala Arena in Arcadia, Pretoria, on August 21 and 22, bringing together international R&B icons and some of South Africa’s finest performers in celebration of Women’s Month.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, organisers say this year’s event will once again combine luxury, live music and premium entertainment under one roof.

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 21, with RL (Robert Lavelle Huggar), the celebrated lead vocalist of multi-platinum R&B group NEXT. Best known for timeless hits including Too Close, Wifey, Butta Love and I Still Love You, RL has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with stars such as Deborah Cox, Ginuwine, Tyrese, Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac, while also writing songs for artists including Luther Vandross, Usher, Jaheim and Jamie Foxx.

Sharing the stage on the opening night will be Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Mýa, whose catalogue includes chart-toppers Case of the Ex, It’s All About Me, My Love Is Like… Wo and Free. She also earned worldwide acclaim for her Grammy-winning contribution to Lady Marmalade.

Zonke representing South Africa

Representing South Africa is award-winning Afro-soul singer Zonke Dikana, whose soulful vocals and songwriting have earned her multiple South African Music Awards and an MTV Africa Music Award.

The excitement continues on Saturday, August 22, when Ginuwine takes centre stage.

Born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, the American hitmaker became one of R&B’s defining voices through his work with producer Timbaland, delivering classics such as Pony, Differences, So Anxious, In Those Jeans and Same Ol’ G. His career includes multiple platinum-selling albums, while his role in R&B supergroup TGT alongside Tank and Tyrese further cemented his legacy.

Organisers say Ndlala Grandeur II forms part of the venue’s mission to position Pretoria as a destination for world-class live entertainment while giving local audiences access to globally acclaimed artists.

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