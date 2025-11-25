Giving artists their flowers: Scoop Makhathini and Pamela Mtanga to host Sama31

The 31st South African Music Awards (Sama31) are set to honour the country’s vibrant music scene under the evocative theme “Flowers For Those Who Keep Our Nation Singing”.

The theme pays tribute to the creativity, resilience, and enduring spirit of South African artists, recognising them “while they can still smell the flowers”, according to Sama spokesperson Unati Gwija.

“Flowers For Those Who Keep Our Nation Singing is a call to appreciation. It’s about recognising the musicians, producers, composers, and collaborators who turn struggle into sound and rhythm into resilience,” Gwija said.

Scheduled for December 14, Sama31 will blend physical spectacle with digital innovation, enabling audiences nationwide to partake in the celebration through live streaming and interactive digital content, despite the event being closed to the public.

The stage will feature floral installations by local artists and visual storytellers, highlighting sustainability and artistry, with each award symbolically representing a bloom, a testament to the uniqueness and brilliance of South African talent.

Electrifying chemistry

Guiding audiences through this year’s celebration are Scoop Makhathini, born Siyabonga Ngwekazi, and rising star Pamela Mtanga.

Ngwekazi, a writer, TV presenter, producer, and multimedia entrepreneur, has shaped South Africa’s entertainment landscape for decades.

From his early work on SABC1’s Street Journal to co-founding Parental Advisory Productions, he has consistently championed the stories behind the sound, illuminating the philosophies, struggles, and triumphs of South African music.

Mtanga, a multimedia entrepreneur, broadcaster, and digital storyteller, represents the new bloom of South African creativity.

With a media and communications degree from Nelson Mandela University, she rose to prominence on Channel O’s Massive Music, bringing an intuitive understanding of youth culture, fashion, and digital storytelling.

Together, Ngwekazi and Mtanga form a duo celebrated for their electrifying chemistry, blending freshness and wisdom, and vibrancy and depth.

Gwija said: “The Sama has always been a platform that honours excellence, and our presenters must embody that spirit.

“Makhathini and Mtanga bring a rare combination of experience, authenticity, and cultural resonance. Together, they will deliver a hybrid show that is fresh, compelling, and worthy of the legacy of South African music.”

Collective standing ovation

Sama31 reimagines the global tradition of gifting flowers as a gesture of gratitude in a proudly South African context.

“Whether they are household names or underground innovators, this is their bouquet, a collective standing ovation,” Gwija added.

Supported by powerhouse partners including the Motsepe Foundation, the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Sampra, Samro, Capasso, the Gauteng department of sport, recreation, arts, and culture, YouTube, and media partner SABC, Sama31 reaffirms its status as the pinnacle of South African music recognition.

As the petals unfold, the ceremony promises a visual and sonic feast, celebrating the artists who keep South Africa singing while inspiring the next generation of musical excellence.

With Ngwekazi and Mtanga leading the charge, Sama31 is set to be a hybrid spectacle of creativity, culture, and connection.

