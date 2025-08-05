Global rap sensation Don Toliver headlines DStv Delicious Festival

The 12th DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, powered by LottoStar, is set to ignite the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 20-21.

Headlined by global rap sensation Don Toliver alongside South African icons Kwesta and the dynamic duo Inkabi Zezwe (Sjava and Big Zulu), the festival promises a vibrant clash of musical cultures.

The Channel O Dance Stage will amplify the energy with a fusion of local and international dance music, celebrating South Africa’s rich heritage.

Leading the charge is Don Toliver, a chart-topping rapper with over 30-million monthly Spotify listeners. He is known for collaborations with Travis Scott, SZA, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat.

Celebration of local and global talent

His hits like No Idea will blend seamlessly with the kasi flair of Kwesta and the traditional pride of Inkabi Zezwe, creating a unique musical experience.

“This line-up is a bold celebration of local and global talent, reflecting the diverse spirit of the DStv Delicious Festival,” according to Funeka Peppeta, the event’s media and marketing director.

“The Channel O Dance Stage is where rhythm meets heritage. We’re proud to curate a space where the continent’s most exciting DJs and dance music innovators come together to celebrate the sounds that move South Africa.

“This year brings global and local legends to one dance floor. It’s a powerful celebration of who we are and how we groove.”

Melting pot of grooves

The Channel O Dance Stage will also pulse with a mix of Amapiano, Afro-House, Soulful House, Hip-Hop, Afro-Tech, 3-Step, and Gqom.

The stage kicks off with the electrifying Rap Academy (Success SA, Jus Gigi, Modercai, Royal Musiq, and 031 Choppa), joined by Uncool MC and Masterpiece YVK.

The tempo rises with the percussive beats of Distruction Boyz, followed by Kamo Mphela’s mesmerising choreography.

International headliner ASHOJU, a Glastonbury Festival veteran, will bring Naija-infused rhythms, setting the stage for a soulful deep house finale by Metro FM Awards winner Oscar Mbo.

