Grammy winner and R&B star Maxwell returns to serenade SA fans in August

Multi-award-winning American R&B and neo-soul star Maxwell is set to make a highly anticipated return to South Africa in August, bringing his signature smooth sound and timeless hits to local audiences.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will headline two major shows, kicking off at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, August 8, before heading to the Grand Arena GrandWest in Cape Town on Tuesday, August 11.

This marks Maxwell’s fourth visit to South Africa, further cementing his strong connection with his local fans, who have consistently shown up for his performances over the years.

Known for his velvet vocals and emotionally charged delivery, Maxwell has built a global following with hits such as This Woman’s Work, Pretty Wings, Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder), Fortunate, Whenever Wherever Whatever, and Sumthin’ Sumthin’.

Fans can expect a nostalgic yet electrifying live experience, as the star is known for delivering powerful, intimate performances that resonate long after the final note.

Perfectly timed to coincide with Women’s Month, the concerts will take place over the Women’s Day long weekend, adding a celebratory layer to the already highly anticipated shows.

World-class performer

The performances promise a blend of romance, appreciation, and musical excellence fitting for a period dedicated to honouring women.

Vertex Events executive director Thato Segaole described Maxwell as a world-class performer whose artistry remains relevant and enduring.

“Maxwell is an immaculate artist with an incredible catalogue. He is widely regarded as one of the finest vocalists in R&B, and audiences can expect nothing less than an exceptional live production,” said Segaole.

Tickets for the shows are currently available via Webtickets and at Pick n Pay outlets nationwide. Prices range from R950 to R2 950 for the Pretoria show and R1 250 to R2 950 for Cape Town.

Gates open at 6pm in Pretoria and 4pm in Cape Town.

With anticipation building, fans expect these shows to sell out quickly, reaffirming Maxwell’s enduring appeal among South African music lovers.

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