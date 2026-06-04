Haus of Kühl returns to Johannesburg with a new focus on immersive experiences

Johannesburg will once again host the return of Haus of Kühl, the experiential event series backed by Jägermeister, which is set to take place on July 25 at Victoria Yards.

Unlike previous editions that travelled to multiple cities, the 2026 event will be held exclusively in Johannesburg. Organisers say the decision follows feedback from attendees who valued the depth of the experience more than its geographical reach.

Last year, Haus of Kühl was staged across three South African cities, combining music, art and youth culture. This year’s edition shifts its focus to a single destination, with organisers aiming to create a more concentrated and immersive event.

According to Ephraim Manana, senior culture and experiential marketing manager, Johannesburg was a natural choice for the new approach.

“Johannesburg has always had a fearless, alternative pulse, and by going deeper in one city, we can create something more immersive, more connected and far more powerful than ever before,” he said.

Event to adopt ticketed format

The 2026 edition will also be the first time the event adopts a ticketed format. Organisers say the move is intended to support a more structured experience, with greater investment in programming, production and audience engagement.

Manana explained that the change is less about exclusivity and more about creating an environment where attendees can fully engage with the event.

“This isn’t about limiting access; it’s about elevating what’s possible. We want people to walk in knowing they’re part of something special, and walk out knowing they witnessed the best version of Haus of Kühl yet,” he said.

The event is expected to place greater emphasis on live performances, creative storytelling and cultural expression, while maintaining the community-driven elements that have helped establish its following over the years.

Victoria Yards, a creative precinct in Johannesburg’s inner city, has been selected as the venue for the 2026 edition. Known for its network of artists, designers and entrepreneurs, the space has become one of the city’s notable cultural hubs.

Organisers have revealed that ticket sales have been strong, with approximately 70% of tickets already sold ahead of the event.

More details about the programme and participating artists are expected to be announced closer to the event date.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content