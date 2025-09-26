Health concerns push Moja Love host Kamo Bombe to get a breast reduction

After more than 20 years of struggling with back pains, she was not able to jog or dress in her favourite clothes. Multilingual TV presenter Kamohelo “Kamo” Bombe has gone under the knife for a breast reduction.

The Vimba presenter on Moja Love who is also a farmer expressed how relieved she feels after a successful surgery.

“Now I can feel [comfortable] again, without having to deal with back pains,” she said.

In the past, the 36-year-old struggled with standing for long hours during TV shoots.

Big boobs caused chronic back pain

This was due to back pain caused by the E-Cup breasts.

“I really had to do the surgery. It was affecting my performance at work and my overall self-confidence,” she told Sunday World.

“There were times when we’ve had to stop shooting because I would be in excruciating pain and would be driven home or to a doctor,” she said.

Bombe said high school was the worst.

She avoided any sports activities except for netball, because it was her passion.

“I would have to wear two bras for netball. A sports bra underneath and then a normal bra on top. Just to avoid being in pain when running and jumping,” she said.

“I wore two bras every day until the day I got my surgery on September 1.”

As an adult, she always avoided holidays and girls’ trips that involved swimming and costumes.

“I knew I would be uncomfortable. The size of my boobs really affected my confidence and my health.

“This summer will be my first time wearing a bikini. I always wore a one-piece swimming costume,” she chuckled.

Promoting body positivity

She had the breast reduction at a surgeon in Centurion, Gauteng.

Bombe went from being an E-cup to a petite C-cup.

She is still in the healing process and going for medical checks.

By sharing her story, Bombe wants to inspire women to be comfortable with their bodies.

“There is this misconception about big breast reductions, such as a loss of femininity. For me, it was about improving my health and my mobility,” she said.

“I always want to be a good example for young women and people with image and body issues.”

This has given her the confidence to pursue other projects.

She recently partnered with the Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal to build 40 vegetable Gardens around the community and schools.

“I look forward to starting on the new project with a new outlook and renewed confidence,” she said.

“We will also be working on a feeding scheme, among many other projects on the pipeline.”