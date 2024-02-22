Historically inspired drama series ‘Queen Modjadji’ coming soon

The highly anticipated historical drama series Queen Modjadji has officially started filming, according to Mzansi Magic.

Queen Modjadji will take over the Sunday night prime time slot.

The world-famous Balobedu legendary rainmaker, the first Queen Modjadji, whose family has ruled the Lobedu clan in southern Africa for centuries, served as the inspiration for the upcoming drama series.

Her reign saw the birth of a line of hereditary queens, as she was born into the throne and bestowed with an elemental ancestral gift.

Tale of a matriarchal dynasty

The narrative of her story tells the tale of a matriarchal dynasty that rose to prominence in African dynasties due to its remarkable ability to shape-shift the clouds and call forth rain.

“Bringing Queen Modjadji to our audiences meets their desire for television entertainment drawn from our heritage, and it also flows seamlessly into our plans to create a catalogue of drama series made in African languages,” said Nomsa Philiso, the MultiChoice Group CEO for general entertainment.

“Queen Modjaji comes hot off the trail of Shaka Ilembe, which was a global phenomenon and very much an expression of MultiChoice’s strategy to drive home-grown, authentic African storytelling.”

In addition to conducting research, Rhythm World Productions and Multichoice have conferred with academic specialists, tribal chiefs, and other pertinent key stakeholders.

Filming for the series is about to start, with the script and casting almost finished.

Interacting with Balobedu customs

Renowned poet, playwright, and producer Duma Ndlovu is in charge of this production. His goal is to create a television series that gives viewers a chance to interact with Lobedu customs and culture.

“The earth, the elements, and the energy of humans connect in ways that are both physical and spiritual, both obvious and unseen,” said Ndlovu.

“Queen Modjadji was a living embodiment of this, and so we will explore what this royal title and the women who’ve held it have lived, sacrificed, lost, and achieved.

“At the same time, we want to be very entertaining — with a strong episodic storyline and historical detail set under unpredictable skies.”

