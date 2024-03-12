Hit reality TV show ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ returns for season two

Izingane zeS’thembu a reality show that follows the lives of the children of polygamist and entrepreneur Musa Mseleku, will make a return in May for season two.

Viewers were introduced to Mseleku’s older children, who shared a glimpse of how it is growing up in a polygamy setting.

In season two, the Mseleku eldest children continue their journey of transitioning to young adults and forging stronger bonds.

In the previous season, Mpumelelo Mseleku, who is the second-eldest, took steps to try to walk in his father’s footsteps by having two women in his life.

The women in his life, Vuyokazi and Tirelo, ended the season pregnant.

Father-son duo’s views put to the test

Mpumelelo has been saying he is ready for a commitment, which is marriage, but at the same time wants more girlfriends.

This is the season when the father-son duo will be challenged and their views put to the test.

Mpilo Mseleku, who is turning 21, is forced to come out of her shell this season and will be unable to play dumb anymore.

Viewers will see more of her at school and how she deals with relationships outside of her siblings. Additionally, with her turning 21, there are certain cultural expectations she will be confronted with.

Lwandle’s romantic side

Last season, Lwandle gave viewers snippets of who he is, and this time, he takes the lead and unveils his true character.

Viewers will get to explore him outside of Mpumelelo, as well as his romantic side, as he sets out on a journey to find love.

Abongwe, who is considered “the glue” of the siblings, continues to be adamant that they all need to be closer.

This season, she reveals a bit more about her sexuality, as she has regained a lot of confidence during her time in Johannesburg.

