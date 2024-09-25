Big Brother Mzansi, the highly anticipated reality television series, is returning for a fifth season.

How to be a contestant on Season Five of “Big Brother Mzansi”

Those who are interested in participating in the Mzansi Magic show are encouraged to submit their audition videos.

They should give a justification for their belief that they belong in the Big Brother house in their two-minute audition video.

In addition to being eligible to win a cash prize, the winner of this new season will have the opportunity to join the exclusive group of previous winners, which includes McJunior (2024), Mandla Hlatshwayo (2014), Mpho Wabadimo (2022), and Ferdinand Rabie (2001).

McJunior Zondi was crowned the Syamosha season’s ultimate winner in season four of the show.

TikTok sensation

With his clever dance moves, McJunior entertained the fans of the reality show, and he expressed his surprise at finding himself trending on TikTok.

At the time, he told Sunday World that he was just using his dancing to get through the Saturday night parties.

“That is just something I do all the time in my little bedroom, just in front of the mirror,” he explained at the time.

“I am shocked it is even a thing; the love people are giving me for that is unbelievable, but it is not a thing for me; I’m not a dancer.”

He stated that he was still trying to take things day by day and that he still did not think he had won the competition.

“I want to make sure that I execute the plans that I have with the money, and it has been absolutely amazing,” he said.

“I would like to thank the fans for voting for me. I will forever be grateful.”

