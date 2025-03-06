Despite being middle-aged, a human resources executive at a major South African corporation wants to pursue her passion of becoming a professional singer. Queen G, whose real name is Nompumelelo Nzimande, claimed that although she had always enjoyed singing, her family valued education. The name Queen G, she said, is shortened for Queen Gojelicious. It was given to her by her father, she said. Forced to focus on education first The 51-year-old told Sunday World that she intended to pursue a career in music after completing her master\u2019s degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. \u201cMusic has no age, as long as you have the passion and love for it, you can follow it at any age. I started singing at a very young age in church. However, I had to focus on school,\u201d said Nzimande. The ibhinca singer from Hammarsdale in KZN, said she is not leaving the corporate world. However, she had to tick this one passion off her bucket list. She said when she started singing she would get booked at weddings and birthday parties. That was until she felt it was time for her to record professionally. \u201cFor me, music is an alignment. I get to share what I see through lyrics, express love and compliment humans. And I have done gqom, Afro-pop, maskandi and deep house. I write and sing my music,\u201d she shared. Six albums under her belt According to Nzimande, she has six albums already. And she wants to work with other South African artists. \u201cI am looking forward to collaborating with many musicians from South Africa and internationally. \u201cAnd I believe that through collaborations, we get to achieve the unimaginable and reach a lot of people. My biggest dream is working with Nigerian Afro-beat singers Burna Boy and Wizkid. They are big in Africa and internationally,\u201d Nzimande added. Nzimade shared that she loves singing about love because it is important to love. \u201cIf you do not have love, you cannot give other people love. You must love yourself first, in order to love others.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content