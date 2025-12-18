‘I never thought my talent would be recognised at this level’: MVP talent winner says

After weeks of raw emotion, unscripted drama, and fierce competition, the inaugural SuperSport MVP Talent Search has finally found its star.

In a nail-biting live finale held on Sunday, December 14, at the SuperSport Studios, Anelisa Jaxa from Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape was crowned the first-ever SuperSport MVP, rising above the remaining Top 10 finalists to claim the coveted title.

The historic win secured Jaxa a life-changing cash prize, a valuable contract, and a sought-after role at SuperSport, Africa’s leading sports broadcaster, a defining moment in the search for the continent’s next generation of sports broadcasting talent.

“I feel incredibly proud to be crowned MVP,” an emotional Jaxa shared moments after his victory.

“I’m delighted, amazed, and humbled. I’ve always believed I was talented, but I never imagined my abilities would be recognised at this level. This is SuperSport—to be named the best of the best is truly overwhelming.”

Grateful for the support

Jaxa said the affirmation from fellow contestants made the win even more meaningful.

“Hearing other contestants say that I deserved to win reassures me that I’m on the right track. I thank God for blessing me with this gift.

“I can already feel my life changing, and I’m deeply grateful for the support I’ve received from so many people.”

Reflecting on his personal growth throughout the competition, Jaxa acknowledged the responsibility that now comes with representing one of the biggest brands in African sports broadcasting.

“I am no longer the Anelisa I was before,” he said. “I am now Anelisa, representing one of the biggest brands.

“Consistency is something I know I must deliver in every task given to me. I’m beyond happy; this still feels like a dream.”

The MVP Talent Search quickly evolved from a casting call of over 2,500 hopefuls into a national obsession.

The competition, a raw, unscripted reality show, exposed the challenges and achievements of live sports broadcasting.

The impact on the contestants was deeply felt by the judging panel, particularly by Motshidisi Mohono, whose own career was launched through a similar search (Lady Rugga, 2011).

“Working on the SuperSport MVP Talent Search has been a fulfilling experience for me. I know the bravery it takes to put yourself out there and take a shot at a different life, and I also know the pressures that come with having to perform in front of the judges when you essentially don’t know a thing about television broadcasting.”

Performing at high level

Mohono was visibly impressed by their progress.

“That’s what makes this so special,” she said. “These contestants are way past the boundary of their comfort zones but are performing at such a high level in an environment they know very little about. That’s impressive.

“A few of them could be booked to be live on air as early as this week. I’m excited for the talent that has come through the new faces and voices that’ll take our sports broadcast experience to the next level.

“Kudos to SuperSport for this platform and giving these young stars a chance at an extraordinary life in the sporting arena.”

Judge Arthur Khoza, a SuperSport rugby producer, heralded the show as a landmark moment.

“The show has been an unforgettable experience for me. It celebrates raw talent, passion, and the future of sports broadcasting in South Africa,” said Khoza.

“As a key contributor, I had the privilege of witnessing extraordinary hopefuls push their limits and showcase their unique talent … I am excited to see how this show will shape the industry going forward, opening doors, launching careers, and giving us a whole different breed of broadcaster.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content