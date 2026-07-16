‘I was tired of modern dating’- Nompumelelo Sobopha

For most people, marrying a complete stranger sounds unthinkable. But for 24-year-old entrepreneur Nompumelelo Sobopha, taking that leap of faith felt like a better option than navigating South Africa’s exhausting dating scene.

The Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 bride says she reached a point where conventional dating was no longer giving her hope, prompting her to put her future in the hands of relationship experts.

“I was tired of the usual dating scene and thought, ‘Why not let the experts take a shot?’ Sometimes the biggest risks lead to the best stories,” said Sobopha.

Navigating hard knocks

Sobopha, a hairdresser and make-up artist, has spent much of her life overcoming adversity. She lost both of her parents in a tragic accident when she was just three years old and has since built her business through resilience and determination.

Rather than chasing instant attraction, she said she was drawn to the show’s unique approach to finding lasting love.

“I loved that it challenged people to be intentional about love instead of just chasing chemistry. It felt like stepping out of my comfort zone for something meaningful.”

The reality series, which has become one of South Africa’s biggest television talking points, follows singles who agree to marry partners selected by relationship experts, meeting each other for the first time at the altar.

‘Please let this be worth it’

Sobopha admitted her first glimpse of husband Hlulani Ngobeni came with mixed emotions.

“I won’t lie, I was a bit shocked! But I was also curious and excited to see where the journey would take us.”

Walking down the aisle, she said, was one of the most nerve-racking moments of her life.

“It was a mix of excitement, nerves and, ‘Please let this be worth it!’ It was one of the biggest leaps of faith I’ve ever taken.”

Although the experiment has sparked heated debates on social media every Sunday, Sobopha insists viewers will see an authentic version of herself.

“I reminded myself to stay open-minded, trust the process and embrace whatever came my way, even the unexpected.”

Asked what she hopes to find in a husband, Sobopha said she values consistency over grand romantic gestures.

“I want someone who’s kind, emotionally mature, funny and consistent. A man who makes me feel safe enough to be completely myself.”

As the season unfolds, Sobopha believes audiences will see a journey that mirrors the realities of modern relationships.

“People should follow my journey because it’s real, relatable and full of surprises. You’ll laugh, cringe and probably shout at your TV a few times,” she said.

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