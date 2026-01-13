‘Ikas’Lami’ returns to SABC1 with celebrities telling their powerful township stories

SABC1 has ignited Tuesday evenings with the return of its much-loved township lifestyle reality series Ikas’Lami, which premiered on 13 January 2026 at 6pm.

Back with a new season and renewed energy, Ikas’Lami continues to peel back the layers of South Africa’s townships by tracing the roots of some of the country’s most recognisable stars.

The series offers viewers an intimate look into the environments that shaped their journeys, revealing the people, places and experiences that moulded them long before fame came knocking.

New host adds flavour

This season also ushers in a new host. Actress, writer and voice-over artist Zanele Mthombeni takes over the reins. She emerged victorious from an online presenter search competition held in 2024.

Her warmth and storytelling flair promises a fresh perspective as she guides audiences through each celebrity’s homecoming.

At its heart, Ikas’Lami remains a vibrant and authentic celebration of township life. It shines a positive spotlight on the cultural influence, resilience and sense of community found in these spaces.

Through immersive visuals and rich storytelling, the show captures township history as a backdrop. It also captures it as a living, breathing force in shaping South African identity.

SA stars tell their kasi roots stories

The new season boasts an impressive line-up of familiar faces. Amapiano queen Zee Nxumalo revisits Alexandra. Sizwe “Reason” Alakine takes viewers back to Katlehong. Khaya Dladla returns to Umlazi, Pcee to Dobsonville, and Relebogile Mabotja to Soshanguve.

Eric Macheru and Patrick Seleka both head back to Seshego. Duduzane Zuma and Wiseman Mncube revisit Newlands East in KwaZulu-Natal. Cedric Fourie and music legend Sipho “Hot Stix” Mabuse return to Orlando West. Nobantu Vilakazi explores Bramfisherville, and Lerato Kganyago takes viewers on a journey through Diepkloof.

With its compelling mix of nostalgia, pride and storytelling, Ikas’Lami once again invites viewers to walk the streets that raised South Africa’s stars, one township at a time.

