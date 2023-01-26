Ill-health costs John Kani lead role in world-acclaimed ‘Fences’

Seasoned and veteran South African actor John Kani will step down from his lead role in August Wilson’s Fences due to ill-health, the Joburg Theatre has announced.

However, Kani will continue to work as a producer at the theatre.

Fellow actor Tumisho Masha, who was originally cast in the role of Jim Bono, will replace Kani in the lead role as Troy, while Lunga Radebe takes over the role of Jim Bono.

“I have no doubt that Tumisho will do great justice to this challenging part, as I would have done,” said Kani.

“I would like to wish the director, the cast, the designers, and the crew great success in staging this exciting work. I am quite sure that I shall recover from this temporary medical condition and be back at work soon.”

Fences is a 1985 play that relates the story of a family, headed by Troy and his wife Rose, trying to navigate various hurdles with their son Cory, Troy’s brother Gabriel, his best friend Jim Bono, and Lyons who is Troy’s son from a previous relationship.

The play additionally explores the evolving African-American experience, race relations, and other themes which resonate with what South Africa experienced during apartheid.

Ricardo Khan, the director of Fences, said: “I’m very excited to be directing this stellar cast and look forward to playing for Joburg audiences.

“Rehearsals are on track with the cast in high spirits, as we prepare to start previews on February 2 and an official opening on February 5.”

