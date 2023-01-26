‘Imbewu: The Seed’ draws to a close after five years of drama

Imbewu: The Seed, the e.tv drama series that hit local TV screens in April 2017, is sadly coming to an end.

Created by Duma Ndlovu and executive producers Anant Singh and Leleti Khumalo, the prime-time drama series centres around two high-profile families, the Bhengus and the Rampersads.

To date, Imbewu: The Seed has had more than 1 000 episodes.

Helga Palmer, head of local programming at eMedia, said: “We’d like to thank the production for its commitment in delivering five great seasons of compelling stories despite the highly competitive time slots it found itself at – 9.30pm [previous slot] and 9pm [current slot].

“The show managed to dethrone its biggest competitor in the 9pm slot and is currently the most-viewed show in the late-night slot. We are proud to be ending on a high.”

In a joint statement, Ndlovu, Khumalo, and Singh said they are proud to have created a trailblazing show that showcased the multicultural environment of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Imbewu changed the face of the daily drama offering on South African television with its unique storylines, cliffhangers and high drama, resulting in it becoming one of the most-watched shows,” reads the statement.

“We are grateful to our broadcast partner e.tv for their support and for the opportunity.”

Imbewu: The Seed is expected to wrap up at the end of the first quarter of 2023, making way for a new drama series that will plug the gap.

