Inno Morolong and Paul Mtirara settle legal battle out of court

Controversial influencer Innocentia “Inno” Morolong and radio giant Paul Mtirara have dropped criminal charges they opened against each other.

They have since resolved these counter-charges outside of court.

After their year-long relationship failed, the Welkom-Free State-born social media personality Morolong opened a case of charges of assault against the Metro FM presenter.

He was served by the SAPS while broadcasting his radio show.

Mtirara then countercharged her with crimen injuria and defamation.

Resolving matters

The two decided to drop all charges and resolved the matter outside the legal system.

“They wanted the entire thing to draw to an end,” a friend close to Morolong and the DJ told Sunday World.

“It was starting to affect his work and the way people see him. Paul is a brand, and he didn’t need the negative publicity.”

“Inno has done really well in cleaning up her image as well. It only made sense because it just got too messy.”

Mtirara was not keen on talking about the matter.

“I’m not interested in discussing anything.”

Morolong confirmed there is no longer a case.

“Let’s move on, guys. The matter is resolved. Right now, I have a big announcement coming up, and that’s my main focus.”

House arrest

Morolong is currently serving the last few months of her house arrest after losing a case of defamation case against her former best-friend Tebogo Thobejane.

Morolong had accused the former Muvhango actress of being a pimp, a scammer, a sex worker, and that she uses muthi.

She made the claims during a Live video post on social media.

She also repeatedly said Thobejane slept with someone for money and without protection.

The Randburg magistrate court handed the judgement and she was found guilty for crimen injuria and defamation.

Morolong is permitted to work as a club hostess; however she must not consume alcohol or any substances for the duration of the house arrest.

She is currently serving 12 months of house arrest and is mandated to perform a minimum of 16 hours of community service each month, without any form of compensation.

