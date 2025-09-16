Inno Morolong reveals body transformation after another surgery

Media personality and reality TV star Inno Morolong recently got a breast reduction and stomach liposuction at a hospital in Johannesburg.

Following her surgery, she took time out to heal, allowing herself to adjust to her new body. She is loving it.

The 33-year-old showcased her new frame at the Heineken Polo, marking her first public appearance since the procedure.

She went from weighing 83 kgs to now being a petite and curvy 70 kgs, an achievement she is proud of.

She is proud of how far she has come in her health, weight loss, and mental wellness journey.

“It’s not about just being skinny but also about being happy and content with who I am and how I look,” she said.

“I was very depressed when I was big. I struggled a lot, so I did it for my confidence.”

Not shy of controversy

Morolong is known for being highly controversial and outspoken.

She has gotten into trouble and was sentenced by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to 12 months of house arrest with some conditions, including community service for defamation and crimen injuria.

She named former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane a scammer who engages in illegal activities and sex work and uses muthi.

No tipple

With the arrest, Morolong has, however, been able to continue working but staying out of trouble and not consuming alcohol.

In her sobriety, she’s had time to introspect.

“This is when I got to think about my life and try to clean up the image of being the crazy Inno,” she told Sunday World.

“I’m more of a lady now. The breast reduction and lipo even changed my posture and the way I sit and speak and my overall outlook on life.”

When she was still overweight, according to her, Morolong was bullied a lot.

“Any fight or argument would go back to me being overweight. Why was I fighting in the first place?” she asked herself.

Perfect frame

She has always wanted a “Barbie-like” body. “I have always wanted to sculpt my body to look like that of a doll.”

Morolong paid R150 000 for the surgery.

“It was worth every penny,” she said gleefully. “I would do it again in my next lifetime. I am happy with the results. I have the body I have always wanted.”

She has had some work done on her body in the past: a tummy tuck, 360 liposuction, and body sculpting.

She said, next are her thighs and arms.

“I have some unresolved issues with my legs and things that the gym cannot help me with. I work out and eat healthy, but I’m going under the knife again for my arms and thighs.”