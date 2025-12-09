Internal conflicts lead to collapse of Riky Ricks’ youth culture festival CottonFest

CottonFest, one of South Africa’s most influential youth culture festivals, has officially come to an end.

On Tuesday, the festival’s organisers confirmed with sadness that it will no longer go on due to internal conflicts among its current shareholders.

The decision follows the initial tease of the festival’s 2026 edition on social media earlier this year, which sparked excitement among fans.

However, behind the scenes, growing differences in vision between shareholders led to operational strain, making it difficult for the festival to continue in a way that honours its founding principles.

Differences in festival’s vision

CottonFest owner and organiser Bianca Naidoo said the decision was not taken lightly.

“CottonFest has always been rooted in creativity, community, and cultural celebration focused on creating a platform for the youth to shine,” said Naidoo.

“While we remain extremely proud of what the festival has achieved and are deeply grateful for the support it has received from fans, partners, and the artists over the years, the differences in the festival’s vision and purpose between the two parties have made it clear to the team that concluding this chapter is the most realistic path forward.”

The decision, according to the organisers, was taken after a thorough internal review and was made in the best interests of all parties involved, including employees, partners, and the larger community that has supported the festival since it began more than seven years ago.

CottonFest Creative Programme

Naidoo, who is the partner of the late festival founder Rikhado Makhado, known by his stage name Riky Rick, along with the Makhado family, expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a role in building CottonFest into a cultural powerhouse and preserving Riky Rick’s legacy.

The team confirmed that the CottonFest Creative Programme, which launched in 2025, will continue to operate despite the festival’s closure. The programme aims to provide year-round opportunities for emerging young talent.

“The vision to empower young creatives does not end here,” said the organisers. “We remain optimistic about future plans that will continue to support creative expression in new and meaningful ways to celebrate the youth.”

Since its launch, CottonFest has become more than just a music festival; it has evolved into a cultural movement that reflects the energy, dreams, and voices of the youth.

