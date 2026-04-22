‘I’ve had to grow a thick skin,’ says Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife MaNgwabe

Honesty and unfiltered emotion are what viewers have come to expect whenever Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku appears on reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu.

As Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife, MaNgwabe has never shied away from speaking her truth, even when it places her at the centre of controversy.

Choice to stick it out

After previously hinting at walking away from her marriage when Musa revealed plans to take on a fifth wife, many fans were convinced MaNgwabe was done. Yet, the latest season has told a different story, with MaNgwabe choosing to stay and work through the complexities of her relationship.

Reflecting on how the show has changed her life, MaNgwabe admits that stepping into the spotlight has come with both rewards and challenges.

“Being on the show has definitely changed my life in many ways. Before the cameras, I lived a very private life, but now people feel like they know my family and me. I’ve had to grow a thick skin and remember who I am outside of television,” she said.

People’s reactions at work

As someone who works as a nurse, MaNgwabe said the reaction from colleagues and patients is often unexpected.

“Most of the reactions are actually positive and quite funny. People are often surprised to see me in a professional setting because they only know me from television. My patients are usually curious and sometimes they ask questions about the show, but when I’m at work, I’m focused on doing my job and helping people,” she shared.

Debunking myths around polygamy

For MaNgwabe, one of the biggest rewards of being on the show has been the opportunity to challenge perceptions around polygamy.

“My favourite thing about being on the show is that people get to see different sides of a polygamous family. For me personally, it’s also a chance to show that I am an individual within this marriage,” she explained.

Burden of fame

However, fame has not come without its downsides. MaNgwabe says public scrutiny can sometimes be overwhelming.

“The hardest part is that people judge you based on a small part of your life that they see on television. They don’t always see the full picture or the context behind certain moments.”

Maintaining her sense of self in a polygamous marriage remains a priority for the mother of three.

“For me, it’s important to remember that being a wife is just one part of who I am. I’m also a mother, a professional and a woman with my own views and values. I don’t believe in losing myself in the marriage, so I make sure I keep my own identity and voice.”

‘My children come first’

When it comes to motherhood, MaNgwabe says her children remain at the heart of everything she does.

“My children are always my priority. I try to create a stable and loving environment for them while also pursuing my own goals. It’s not always easy, but being organised and making intentional time for both my family and my personal growth helps me maintain that balance.”

MaNgwabe also addressed the misconceptions viewers often have about her outspoken personality.

“I think some viewers misunderstand my personality. Because I’m honest and direct, it can sometimes come across as anger or negativity. In reality, I’m just someone who believes in expressing how I feel instead of pretending everything is perfect,” she explained.

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