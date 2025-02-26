I’ve messed up but God has His arms open – RHOD’s Nonku

One of South Africa\u2019s most watched reality television series, Real Housewives of Durban, is set to make a much-awaited return for season five. Streaming platform Showmax has dropped a trailer for the new season. In the first-look clip, reality star Nonku Williams prays for guidance, setting the stage for an emotional journey that lies ahead. She can be heard saying that she is still single but considers herself married to God. Prayer to God of second chances "The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid. God is a God of second chances. I have messed up in the past, but God always has His arms open," said Nonku. Nonku is one of four returning Housewives this season, alongside fellow cast member Sorisha Naidoo. The two ladies remain as Africa\u2019s longest-serving Housewives. Jojo Robinson, who joined in Season 2, and Season 4 newcomer Angel Ndlela are also returning.\u00a0 Season 4 ended in dramatic and unforgettable fashion when Sorisha stormed off the reunion, vowing never to speak to Jojo or Nonku again. Housewives divided into cliques Tension soared as the Housewives split into two rival camps. On one side, Sorisha, Angel, Slee Ndlovu and Ameigh Thompson and on the other, Nonku, Jojo, Maria Valaskatzis, and Zama Ngcobo. Let It Rain Films executive producer Sam Kelly said this season cast dynamics have shifted in unexpected ways. The show will offer a new look, feel and energy that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish. \u201cSeason 5 is set to deliver on every front high-stakes clashes, opulent lifestyles, personal growth, and twists you won\u2019t see coming. Friendships will be forged in the fire, while others will crack under pressure,\u201d said Kelly. The new cast members joining the show are yet to be revealed soon.\u00a0 Also Read: Troublemaker Zama Ngcobo joined RHOD to diversify her portfolio RHOD returns with new faces in February for fourth season Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0