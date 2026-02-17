US rapper J. Cole announces global tour SA finale set for FNB Stadium

American rapper and Grammy-winning rapper Jermaine Lamarr, popularly known as J. Cole, is heading back on the road, and South Africa is firmly on the map.

The hip hop heavyweight has officially announced The Fall Off Tour, a sweeping global run that will see him perform in more than 50 cities across over 15 countries, spanning North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The tour kicks off on July 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be before making stops in major cities including Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Sydney and Auckland.

Grand finale in SA

But it is the grand finale that has South African fans buzzing.

Cole will close the tour with a massive performance at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 12. This will mark his first return to the region in a decade.

The Fall Off Tour marks Cole’s first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season Tour, and his first full global run since 2017’s 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.

For fans who have watched the rapper evolve from mixtape prodigy to global rap icon, this tour signals a new era.

The global trek supports his seventh studio album, The Fall Off, released on February 6, 2026 via Cole World Inc. And under exclusive license to Interscope Records. The project has already sparked intense conversation among fans and critics. Many are calling it one of his most introspective bodies of work yet.

Artist presale starts Wednesday, February 18 at 9am local time. General sales begin Friday, February 20 at 9am local time.

Special packages for fans

Mastercard holders in select European countries and South Africa will have special presale access starting February 18 at 9am local time. Preferred ticket access starts from February 20.

For fans looking to elevate their concert experience, the tour will offer a variety of VIP packages. Depending on the option selected, packages may include premium seating, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, early merchandise shopping and other curated perks.

With a decade having passed since his last performance on local soil, anticipation is building. This gig promises to be one of the biggest hip hop events of the year.

