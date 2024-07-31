Fan favourite of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa Alton Bent, the Jamaican who was tasked with taking care of the housewives, saw himself caught up in the drama. The show served viewers with everything fans love about the housewives, such as laughter, friendship, fights, and even island romances when both Christall and Nonku found partners in Jamaica.\u00a0 Alton has spilled the behind-the-scenes tea that he got to experience first-hand, saying being around the ladies was a wonderful feeling, and that he enjoyed himself. He said one of the misconceptions he had about the ladies was that they were very mean, but his top ladies, who were nice to him, are Nonku, Christall, Mel, and Liz. The drama felt like a movie "The way they were bickering with each other, I thought they were very mean, but speaking to them one-on-one, I realised they have nice personalities," said Alton. "All the ladies are strong and powerful women. If you want anything done, you must be stern. So, I learned to be more stern and mean what I say because, if you do not do that, they are just going to walk all over your head." Alton also shared that the drama that the viewers saw on screen was genuine, and it felt like a movie for him. According to him, he is still in touch with the ladies and occasionally speaks with some of them, more specifically with Lethabo, Mel, Liz, Christall, and Nonku. When asked about how he feels about being a star in Africa, Alton said he has not watched the show but has seen feedback on social media, adding that it feels amazing. "I hope I get to visit the ladies back in South Africa. I have also seen the backlash, and I laugh because I expected it after a couple of days with the ladies." Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content