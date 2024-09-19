Jason Derulo, Busta Rhymes new headliners for delicious festival

The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar has announced that Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo will be the new headliners for the 2024 festival, which will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 21 and 22.

Following recent changes to the festival lineup, including Janet Jackson’s withdrawal due to her brother Tito Jackson’s recent passing, the festival organisers have worked to ensure the experience remains extraordinary for fans.

Hip hop powerhouses to give fans a treat

Real name Trevor George Smith Jr, Busta Rhymes is a renowned American rapper and actor. Together with Jason Derulo, they are set to bring their legendary hip hop and pop energy to the stage on Saturday, 21 September. Fans can expect unforgettable performances from these incredibly celebrated artists.

Born Jason Joel Desrouleaux, Jason Derulo is a singer, songwriter and dancer. He has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and has achieved 14 platinum singles in the US.



Busta Rhymes is a legendary figure in hip-hop, celebrated for his rapid-fire lyrical delivery and electrifying performances. With 12 Grammy nominations, multiple Platinum albums, and hits like Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check, Break Ya Neck, and I Know What You Want, he is known for his energetic flow and unique style.

Legend in his own right

Busta Rhymes has collaborated with major artists such as Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and Janet Jackson. His influence spans decades. And his ability to stay relevant across generations cements his status as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic performers.



Jason Derulo is an international pop sensation known for his infectious hits and impressive stage presence. He has dominated the charts since his 2009 debut with Whatcha Say.

Known for his smooth vocals, impeccable dance moves, Derulo has become a household name. His global hits include Talk Dirty, Wiggle, and more. A TikTok powerhouse as well, his creative videos have garnered billions of views. This makes him not just a pop star, but a cultural icon in the digital era.

Thandiswa Mazwai



With her newly released album, Sankofa, Thandiswa Mazwai is still set to bless the stage on Saturday, September 21.

International Grammy Award-winning music superstar Jill Scott will still headline the Sunday, September 22 show. This alongside leading local headliners such as Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.



With these significant acts, this year’s DStv Delicious Festival will feature the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Tribute Show. It will be presented by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. The show will honour iconic South African musicians whose contributions to the arts have shaped South Africa’s soundscape.

