Jazz legend Thandiswa Mazwai reigns supreme at SAMA31

At the 31st South African Music Awards (SAMA31) on Saturday night, Thandiswa Mazwai solidified her position as the undisputed leader of South African music.

The veteran jazz singer, cultural custodian, and fearless creative force emerged as the most decorated artist at SAMA31, delivering a masterclass in longevity, relevance, and artistic excellence at the glittering ceremony held at Gallagher Estate.

Mazwai’s album Sankofa, a body of work rooted in memory, resistance, and African consciousness, dominated the night, earning her Female Artist of the Year, Best African Adult Contemporary Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Produced Album.

It was a resounding statement from an artist who continues to evolve while remaining deeply anchored in heritage.

Mastery matures with time

In an industry often obsessed with youth and trends, Mazwai’s triumph was a reminder that mastery matures with time.

Sankofa stood out not just for its sonic polish but for its intentional storytelling—music that looks back to move forward.

Her sweeping victory overshadowed an already competitive field that included heavyweights such as Goldmax, who claimed Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year for Play At Your Own Risk, and Black Motion, who walked away with Duo or Group of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Speaking to the spirit of the night, SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija said the awards marked a defining moment for South African music.

“History was made at SAMA31. Legends were cemented, and Thandiswa Mazwai’s legacy was further etched into our cultural archive,” Gwija said.

Beyond the trophies, Mazwai’s presence symbolised continuity, a bridge between generations of artists navigating sound, struggle and self-expression.

Her win resonated deeply with the ceremony’s theme, “Flowers For Those Who Keep Our Nation Singing”, underscoring the importance of honouring artists while they continue to shape the country’s cultural narrative.

Standout performances

Other notable winners on the night included Khuzani, who claimed Best Maskandi Album for Angidlali Nezingane; Sjava, whose Isibuko (Deluxe) won Best Afro Pop Album; and Kelvin Momo, who secured Best Amapiano Album for Ntsako.

Rising gospel star Nontokozo Mkhize was named Newcomer of the Year, while the late Solly Moholo was honoured posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award, drawing emotional applause from the audience.

International recognition also featured strongly, with Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr winning the Rest of Africa Award, highlighting the increasingly borderless nature of African music.

Zee Nxumalo, Kusasa, and Kaylow delivered standout performances that further elevated the night, delivering high-energy and soulful sets befitting the occasion.

Backed by partners including the Motsepe Foundation, the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Sampra, Samro, Capasso, YouTube, the Gauteng provincial government, GAC Motor, and broadcast partner SABC, SAMA31 once again confirmed its status as the definitive celebration of South African music.

