Jazz lovers upset as organisers postpone Carnival City festival ‘without communication’

Jazz enthusiasts were left high and dry after the Business Premium Festival, scheduled for last weekend at Carnival City, was abruptly postponed allegedly with little to no communication from the organisers, Thiko Events.

A group of friends who travelled from the Eastern Cape to enjoy performances by acclaimed artists such as Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai, and Amanda Black were among those caught off guard.

The group, who spoke to Sunday World, expressed their dismay after arriving at the venue to find security who informed them about the postponement at the entrance.

Poor communication criticised

“We paid R500 each for tickets, five of us in total,” said Chwayita Ntamo, one of the friends.

“We faced arrogance when we reached out to the organisers on social media. The claim that they sent messages is false; we did not receive any communication.

“A large crowd was still arriving, unaware of the postponement; that should tell you everything. Posting on Instagram isn’t proper communication because not everyone uses that platform.”

Ntamo said that when fans criticised them [event organisers] for poor communication and accountability, their comments were deleted on social media.

Another friend, Sinesipho Ndleleni, lamented the financial loss.

They paid R3,400 per person for flights and R3,000 for lodging, which they split between themselves, according to Ndleleni.

“They failed to deliver, and we wasted hard-earned money on an experience we never got. They’ve rescheduled for a weekday in September, which is unfair because we work during the week.

“Imagine travelling to Gauteng again. What if we want to attend the Joy of Jazz in September? Local organisers can’t keep getting away with undermining us.”

Festivalgoers told about postponement

Sunday World contacted Sikelelwa Johnson, the sales manager for the event, who attributed the postponement to sponsors requesting another angle that required additional time.

“The festival was postponed about a week ago, and everyone was called, sent SMSes and emails, and we posted on social media,” Johnson claimed.

She further said that proof of communication exists, but she declined to provide it.

When asked about refunds for ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled midweek event, Johnson deflected.

“I’m not the director of the company; I cannot make that decision. I need to speak to my boss to sort this out.

I don’t work weekends, so I’ll address this when I’m back in the office tomorrow [Tuesday],” she said.

Johnson eventually noted that those unable to attend the rescheduled event could ask for a refund.

