Joburg Film Festival kicks off in glamorous and stylish fashion

The fifth edition of the Joburg Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday night at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, in anticipation of films from 35 countries.

Returning to cinemas around Johannesburg for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the annual festival consists of 20 African premieres and 27 South African premieres. It runs until Sunday.

The opening night was a glamorous and stylish event with live performances from Thandiswa Mazwai and the screening of Senegalese film XALE, with filmmaker Moussa Sene in attendance.

XALE follows the life of Awa, a 15-year-old African schoolgirl who is happily living her teenage years alongside her twin brother Adama who dreams of Europe. The beautiful Senegalese feature immerses the viewer into a storyline of family values, love, life, and betrayal.

Tim Mangwedi, the festival’s founder and executive director, said festival goers can look forward to a dynamic cross-section of culture presented through feature films and documentaries.

“We are very happy to be back to celebrate African storytelling, we are very proud to be opening up the festival with a film nominated for an Oscar award. People can expect good content and talent,” said Mangwedi.

“We are excited to have also partnered with Showmax to unearth new talent for first-time film directors. Showmax is calling for pitches for a slate of 10 films that will be featured at next year’s Joburg Film Festival.”

