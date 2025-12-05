Joburg MMC Kenny Kunene returns to music by dropping anti-GBV single

Road and Transport MMC for the City of Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene, is channelling his long-standing passion for music to highlight pressing societal issues, including gender-based violence and femicide.

Kunene, once popularly known as the Sushi King, has shifted much of his public life toward politics. However, he insists that music has always remained close to his heart.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, Kunene said his new single, Hamba, featuring Soulful G and TheologyHD, carries an important message wrapped in a love-themed narrative.

“We dropped this song at this time when people are talking about GBV and violence against women. I think it was the right time. The song is a story from a woman’s perspective. And she says she has tried it all — pastors, family, friends — but she is tired of a man who is not doing right by her,” said Kunene.

No negative impact on political duties

Kunene made a bold prediction that the song would still be relevant in 10 years to come.

He added that his return to DJing and music production does not interfere with his duties as MMC.

“I have been DJing; I play at stadiums mostly when I have time, especially on weekends. Because during the week I do political work. DJing has always been my passion, even in prison I got the head of prison to allow sound to come in during December. And I played for the inmates in my section because I love music. I love to entertain people,” he said.

He said they will start performing in local establishments in Johannesburg and then go on a tour.

“We will do a national tour for the song, talking to anti-GBV campaigns. We already have a few places that we will go to in Durban, KZN and others are in Johannesburg. When I am held up in my political work, the people I worked with will carry on.”

