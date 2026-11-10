John Legend brings ‘The Muse Tour’ to South Africa for three-city concert run

South African fans will get another opportunity to experience John Legend live when the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer brings his The Muse Tour to the country in February 2027.

The American singer, songwriter and pianist will perform in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town as part of the highly anticipated tour, which will feature music from his latest album, Muse, alongside some of the biggest hits of his career.

Legend will kick off the South African dates at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on February 20, before heading to the Durban ICC on February 23. His final performance is scheduled for Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on February 25.

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Concert promoter Big Concerts announced the tour, describing it as an evening celebrating Legend’s musical career and his latest body of work.

Fans can look forward to classics such as All of Me, Ordinary People and Tonight (Best You Ever Had), alongside new material from Muse.

Released in October, the album marks a significant collaboration between Legend and producer Pharrell Williams. The pair, who have been friends for more than two decades, worked together on the project, which draws on different strands of Black music.

According to Big Concerts, the album blends gospel, traditional standards, doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeat and hip-hop into what the promoter describes as a cinematic and richly layered musical experience.