Joyous Celebration marks 30 years with national tour

Joyous Celebration is marking a major milestone in the local gospel music industry. It is celebrating three decades of shaping the sound and culture of gospel in South Africa.

To honour the occasion, the acclaimed ensemble will embark on the Joyous 30/30 Nationwide Tour. The year-long celebration aims to reflect the group’s legacy while introducing fresh musical experiences to audiences across the country.

‘A powerful celebration of faith, music and community’

The tour will kick off in Johannesburg with a special series of performances at the Joburg Theatre from 30 April to 2 May 2026, setting the tone for what promises to be a powerful celebration of faith, music and community.

Over the past 30 years, Joyous Celebration has become one of Africa’s most influential gospel platforms. The ensemble has played a key role in shaping the country’s gospel landscape while also discovering and nurturing some of South Africa’s most celebrated gospel artists.

The Johannesburg shows will not only showcase that legacy, but also introduce audiences to three distinct musical experiences designed to honour the past, celebrate the present and spotlight the future of gospel music.

Developing new gospel voices

Through its ongoing talent discovery programme, the ensemble will once again provide a platform for emerging gospel artists, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to developing new voices in the industry.

One of the highlights will be “Crowned in Glory”, a special evening of fashion, glitz and glamour that aims to capture the majesty and spirit of worship that has defined the brand for decades.

Fans can also look forward to the “Rewind Show”, which will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through some of the most iconic Joyous Celebration songs. The performance will feature alumni who have been part of the ensemble’s long journey.

Another highlight will be the “Friends of Joyous” experience, bringing together the ensemble and other leading gospel artists for a collaborative showcase of faith, music and unity.

Founding member, Lindelani Mkhize, says the milestone is a defining moment for both the brand and the gospel music community.

“Reaching our 30th instalment is a remarkable moment for Joyous Celebration. For three decades the platform has created opportunities for extraordinary talent while bringing audiences together through gospel music. The 30/30 tour allows us to celebrate this journey with the many supporters who have been part of our story over the years,” he said.

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