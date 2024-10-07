Kabza De Small returns to annual YouthX Festival

YX24 is expected to light up Constitution Hill in Johannesburg by bringing together music enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, and festivalgoers for a day of non-stop excitement.

Over the past three years, YouthX has received wide acclaim for showcasing the unwavering determination and drive of South African youth in their pursuit of their goals and transforming communities towards a brighter future.

YX24 transcends the boundaries of a mere festival it symbolises the strength of youth,

innovation, and creativity. The festival is dedicated to inspiring, empowering, and

celebrating excellence and the outstanding accomplishments of South African youth.

Lula Odiba told Sunday World that festivals such as YX24 are key to youth culture and music success today. They showcase new artists and help shape what young people listen to.

Festival reflects what’s cool

“These events create social connections and a buzz on social media, spreading trends fast. They also set fashion trends and often highlight social issues, resonating with youth values. Plus, with live streams, they reach even more people, keeping the energy and influence alive. So, they both reflect and shape what’s cool in music and culture,” said Odiba.

Odiba also added that the festival’s lineup and activities are crucial for connecting with today’s youth.

“Booking authentic, diverse artists speaks to their love for fresh sounds and real stories. Plus, including social causes and interactive experiences shows that the festival understands what matters to them. Overall, it reflects their interests and can inspire new trends, making it a hub for creativity and connection.”

The YX24 stage has been set and joining Kabza De Small in the electrifying line-up are

Thakzin, Mörda, Blxckie, Shakes & Les, and Maglera Doe Boy to name a few.

The festival will also host the 2024 YouthX Awards, in which exceptional young talent and trailblazers making waves in their communities are celebrated.

The announcement of the YouthX Award winners will add an extra layer of

excitement, spotlighting the stars of tomorrow.

