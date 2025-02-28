The SABC has announced the nominees for the Metro FM Music Awards 2025. The nominee announcement party in Sandton on Thursday was hosted by Zola Mhlongo and Siphesihle Vazi. The pair announced that the theme for this year's awards is "Crowning Greatness", to elevate the achievements of those who shape the local cultural narrative.\u00a0 These nominations feature music singles and albums released between 28 February 2024 and 28 February 2025. According to the SABC, the station received 2 769 entries across 19 categories this year. An increase of 1,700 entries from last year. Amapiano leads the pack As usual the amapiano genre continues to lead the pack. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Scotts Maphuma top the list with four nominations each. iNkabi Nation\u2019s Sjava follows closely with three, the same number as Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest. The awards take place at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday 3 May and will be broadcast live on SABC1. The sponsors are Mpumalanga Provincial Government and sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation. See the full list of Nominees: Best Female Artist 1. Xolly Mncwango 2. Dbn Gogo 3. Babalwa M 4. Nontokozo Mkhize 5. Makhadzi Best RnB Song 1. Shekhinah ft. Moliy Risk 2. Mawelele & Kwesta All My Life 3. Elaine Love Me Slowly 4. Langa Mavuso Best Friend (Control) 5. Nanette, Tellaman & Nasty C Tonight Best Dance Song 1. Casswell P & Nobuhle \u00a0Can\u2019t Get 2. Dlala Thukzin feat. Zeh McGeba, MK Productions Sohlala Sisonke 3. Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small ft. Latique, Ezra Hayi Baba 4. Oscar Mbo and Jazzworx Feat. Thukuthela Vuka 5. CAIIRO ft Ami Faku Ndisize Best Styled Artist 1.MaWhoo 2. Focalistic 3. Morda 4. Dbn Gogo 5. Oscar Mbo Best Kwaito\/Gqom Song 1. Funky Qla, Argento Dust & Maline Aura Utshwala 2. Mr Thela, Beast RSA, Mthandazo Gatya & Zanda Zakuza Ekhaya 3. Goldmax, Dlala Thukzin & Funky Qla ft Zee Nxumalo & Beast RSA FOMO 4. DJ Tira Feat. AmaTycooler, Big Nuz & Focus Magazi Singenzenjani \u00a0\u00a0 5. Goldmax & Blacks Jnr\u00a0 feat. Leemckrazy Ama Weekend Best Jazz Album 1. Nduduzo Makhathini uNomkhubulwane 2. Thandiswa Mazwai Sankofa 3. Linda Sikhakhane iLadi 4. Nomfundo Xaluva Ndilapha 5. Sydney Mavundla Dirge for our fathers Best Music Video 1. WOODBLOCK DJS ft Buzzi Lee, Kane Keid, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta,\u00a0 Tony Dayimane, Mvelost, Set Off, Somololo Skuta Baba (Remix) 2. CAIIRO ft Ami Faku Ndisize 3. Usimamane & Sjava Uvalo 4. Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy Kwelanga 2.0 5. Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft. Sje Konka x Focalistic x Dj Maphorisa x Scotts Maphuma x CowBoii BIRI MARUNG Best Viral Challenge 1. Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft. Sje Konka x Focalistic x Dj Maphorisa x Scotts Maphuma x CowBoii BIRI MARUNG 2. Kabza De Small & Vigro Deep feat. Scotts Maphuma & Young Stunna Wishi Wishi 3. WOODBLOCK DJS \u2013 Mvelost; Set Off; Somololo Skuta Baba 4. Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma & ThabzaTee feat. DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza Yebo Lapho (Gogo) 5. KMAT Feat. CowBoii, djygubzin.live & Ranger MKK Best Produced Album 1. Nontokozo Mkhize \u00a0Lindiwe 2. Dlala Thukzin Finally Famous Too 3. Emtee DIY 3 4. Kelvin Momo Ntsako 5. Thandiswa Mazwai Sankofa Best New Artist 1.Mawelele 2.Phila Koshin 3.NEO DUBE Best Collaboration Song 1. Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma, Thabza Tee ft. DJ Maphorisa, Djy Biza \u00a0Yebo Lapho (Gogo) 2. Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft. Sje Konka x Focalistic x Dj Maphorisa x Scotts Maphuma x CowBoii Biri Marung 3. Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy Kwelanga 2.0 4. Woodblock DJs ft. Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta & Kane Keid\u00a0 SKUTA BABA (Remix) 5. Kabza De Small, Vigro Deep & Dj Maphorisa feat. Scotts Maphuma; Young Stunna Wishi Wishi Artist of The Year 1. Tyler ICU 2. Kabza de Small 3. Morda 4. Makhadzi 5. Kelvin Momo Song of the Year 1. Blaq Major Ft. Bless The Gentleman & Dj Kap - \u00a0Sdakiwe Sbali 2. Makhadzi; Prince Benza; Iyanya Number 1 3. WOODBLOCK DJS ft Buzzi Lee, Kane Keid, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Tony Dayimane. SKUTA BABA Remix 4. Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma & ThabzaTee feat. DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza Yebo Lapho (Gogo) 5. Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy Kwelanga 2.0 6. Caiiro ft Ami Faku Ndisize 7. Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft. Sje Konka x Focalistic x Dj Maphorisa x Scotts Maphuma x CowBoii BIRI MARUNG 8. Shakes & Les feat. LeeMcKrazy Funk 99 9. Kabza De Small & Vigro Deep feat. Scotts Maphuma & Young Stunna Wishi Wishi 10. KMAT feat. CowBoii , djygubzin.live & Ranger MKK Best Amapiano Song 1. Dj Stokie - Zee_nhle; Sobzeen;Faith Strings Selimathunzi 2. Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma & ThabzaTee feat. DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza Yebo Lapho (Gogo) 3.\u00a0 Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy Kwe langa 2.0 4. Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft. Sje Konka x Focalistic x Dj Maphorisa x Scotts Maphuma x CowBoii Biri Marung 5. Blaq Major - Bless the General; Dj Kap Sdakiwe sbali Best Hip Hop Song 1. K.O ft. Maglera Doe Boy Let Me Cook 2. Usimamane & Sjava Uvalo 3. Emtee \u00a0WAR 4. SKHANDAWORLD, K.O & Nasty C Too Much 5. Tony Dayimane, Usimamane, Kwesta & Yanga Chief Wishlist Best Duo\/Group 1. Wanitwa mos & Nkosazana Daughter 2. Shakes & Les 3. Black Motion 4. Blaq Diamond 5. Artwork Sounds Best African Pop Song 1. Nomfundo Moh ft. Msaki, Cassper Nyovest Umusa 2. Blaq Diamond Piki Piki 3. Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele Romeo & Juliet 4. Sjava & The Qwellers ft. Sastii, LaCabra, Lowfeye & Blue Papi \u00a0Typhoon 5. Mlindo The Vocalist & Dj Maphorisa ft. Tman xpress; Phila Dlozi Umdali Best Gospel Album 1. Nontokozo Mkhize \u00a0Lindiwe 2. SbuNoah Heavenly Psalms Level 2 3. Xolly Mncwango \u00a0Unusual 4. Ayanda Ntanzi \u00a0According to Grace, A One Man Show \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 5. Mmuso Worship Jesus to the city V2 Best Male Artist 1. Usimamane 2. Dlala Thukzin 3. Kabza de Small 4. Kelvin Momo 5. Tyler ICU Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content